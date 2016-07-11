版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-Stornoway receives C$82.72 million from warrant exercise

July 11 Stornoway Diamond Corp

* Stornoway receives c$82.72 million from warrant exercise Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐