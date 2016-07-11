版本:
BRIEF-Prudential Financial reports 12 pct passive stake in Ocular Therapeutix

July 11 Ocular Therapeutix Inc

* Prudential Financial Inc reports 12.0 percent passive stake in Ocular Therapeutix inc as of June 30 - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/29QLDMG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

