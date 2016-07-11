版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 03:16 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says Sikorsky, PZL Mielec, PFZ ink agreement

July 11 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Sikorsky, PZL Mielec and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa ink new agreement for black hawk co-operation at Farnborough International Airshow

* Other Lockheed Martin businesses are currently in discussion with PGZ regarding involvement in numerous programmes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

