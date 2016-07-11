版本:
2016年 7月 12日

BRIEF-Sevcon says on July 6 entered into securities purchase agreement to sell 1.1 mln units

July 11 Sevcon Inc:

* Sevcon Inc says on July 6, 2016 co entered into securities purchase agreement to sell 1.1 mln units, at a price of $9.12 per unit- Sec Filing Source text (bit.ly/29yWtSP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

