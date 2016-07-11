BRIEF-Intelgenx Technologies announces notice of appeal for Buprenorphine/Naloxone

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
July 11 Intelgenx Technologies Corp :
* Intelgenx announces notice of appeal for buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual film product for the treatment of opiate addiction
* Court ruled par's anda product would infringe asserted claims of u.s. Patent no. 8,603,514
* Court ruled par's anda product would infringe asserted claims of u.s. Patent no. 8,603,514

* Court rule one of orange book listed patents for suboxone film, claims of u.s. Patent no. 8,603,514 were not shown to be invalid
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei