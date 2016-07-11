BRIEF-Intelgenx Technologies announces notice of appeal for Buprenorphine/Naloxone

July 11 Intelgenx Technologies Corp :

* Intelgenx announces notice of appeal for buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual film product for the treatment of opiate addiction

* Court ruled par's anda product would infringe asserted claims of u.s. Patent no. 8,603,514

* Court rule one of orange book listed patents for suboxone film, claims of u.s. Patent no. 8,603,514 were not shown to be invalid