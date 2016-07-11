版本:
BRIEF-IHS stockholders and Markit shareholders approve merger

July 11 Markit Ltd :

* His stockholders and Markit shareholders approve proposals related to the merger; merger expected to close July 12

* IHS and Markit expect to complete merger on July 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

