公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-Myokardia posts data on myk-461 for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients

July 11 Myokardia Inc

* Myokardia announces topline clinical data supporting advancement of myk-461 to phase 2 pioneer-hcm study in symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

