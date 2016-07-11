版本:
BRIEF-CytRx reports initial results of aldoxorubicin late-stage trial in soft tissue sarcoma patients

July 11 Cytrx Announces Initial Results Of Phase 3 Trial Of Aldoxorubicin In Patients With Second

* Line soft tissue sarcoma

* Study did not show significant difference between aldoxorubicin, investigator's choice therapy for pfs, with median of 4.17 months and 4.04 months

* Cytrx - study did not show significant difference between aldoxorubicin, investigator's choice therapy for primary end point

* Patients continue to be followed for overall survival , a secondary endpoint of trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

