版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corp announces intent to convene, adjourn its special meeting of stockholders to July 19, 2016

July 11 Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corp :

* Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation announces intent to convene and adjourn its special meeting of stockholders to July 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

