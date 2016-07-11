BRIEF-Lockheed Martin initiates exchange offer for IT and Technical Services businesses

July 11 Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Lockheed martin initiates exchange offer for it and technical services businesses

* Commencement of an exchange offer for separation of its information systems & global solutions (is&gs) business segment

* Co's unit abacus innovations corporation will merge with a subsidiary of leidos and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of leidos

* Exchange and merger are expected to be tax-free to participating lockheed martin stockholders for u.s. Federal income tax purposes

* Stockholders with opportunity to exchange shares of co for abacus shares, which will convert into leidos shares on completion of merger

* Offering to exchange all of nearly 77 million shares of common stock of abacus for shares of co validly tendered, not properly withdrawn

* As part of transaction, lockheed martin will also receive a one-time special cash payment of $1.8 billion

* Tendering co stockholders expected to receive about $111 in value of abacus common stock for every $100 of co's common stock

* Will use special payment to repay debt, pay dividends and/or repurchase its stock

* Immediately after completion of deals, about 50.5% of outstanding shares of leidos stock expected to be held by pre-merger abacus

* Pre-Merger leidos stockholders expected to hold about 49.5% of outstanding shares of leidos common stock on a fully diluted basis