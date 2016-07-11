版本:
2016年 7月 12日

BRIEF-ICF international awarded $10 mln security contract by social security administration

July 11 ICF International Inc :

* Awarded $10 million security contract by social security administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

