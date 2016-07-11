版本:
BRIEF-Celldex Therapeutics opens enrollment in phase 1/2 study of CDX-014

July 11 Celldex Therapeutics Inc :

* Enrollment has opened in phase 1/2 study of CDX-014 in advanced renal cell carcinoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

