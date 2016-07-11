版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon to open new fulfillment center in Kansas City

July 11 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Says it will open a new fulfillment center in Kansas City, Kansas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐