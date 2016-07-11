版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Ventas issued and sold 10.2 mln shares of its common stock

July 11 Ventas Inc :

* Issued and sold 10. 2 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.25 per share - SEC filing

* Ventas inc says expects to receive net proceeds from the offering of about $735.3 million after deducting its estimated expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

