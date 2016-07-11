BRIEF-Fluor Corp says Tengizchevroil has sanctioned KPJV to provide certain services

July 11 Fluor Corp

* Tengizchevroil llp has sanctioned kpjv to provide detailed engineering, procurement and construction management support services

* Plans to book its share of contract value in q3 of 2016

Jv is working as part of an integrated team with tengizchevroil on project that is next expansion of tengiz oil field in western kazakhstan