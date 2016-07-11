版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Fluor Corp says Tengizchevroil has sanctioned KPJV to provide certain services

July 11 Fluor Corp

* Tengizchevroil llp has sanctioned kpjv to provide detailed engineering, procurement and construction management support services

* Plans to book its share of contract value in q3 of 2016

* Jv is working as part of an integrated team with tengizchevroil on project that is next expansion of tengiz oil field in western kazakhstan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐