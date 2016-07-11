BRIEF-United Continental Holdings sees Q2 consolidated capacity up 0.1 pct vs last year

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* Sees Q2 consolidated capacity up 0.1% versus last year
* For 2016, expects to pay about 9.4% total adjusted earnings as profit sharing to employees
* Expects total q2 2016 hedge loss of approximately $0.03 per gallon, or approximately $30 million in total
* Q2 capital expenditure lower than previous guidance due to timing of certain non-aircraft projects shifting to later in year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei