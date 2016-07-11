版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日

BRIEF-Franklin Resources preliminary month-end AUM by company's units of $732.1 bln

July 11 Franklin Resources Inc :

* Reported preliminary month-end AUM by company's subsidiaries of $732.1 billion at June 30, 2016, compared $866.5 billion at june 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

