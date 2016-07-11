版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Pan American Silver files for mixed shelf of upto $500 mln

July 11 Pan American Silver Corp :

* Pan American Silver Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

