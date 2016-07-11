BRIEF-Kerr Mines announces initial results of debt restructuring

July 11 Kerr Mines Inc :

* Kerr Mines Inc. announces initial results of debt restructuring

* Reached settlement agreements with trade creditors and certain debt holders representing c$8.4 million of c$22.6 million of current liabilities

* Kerr Mines Inc says Kerr is continuing negotiations with remaining secured and unsecured debt holders

* Has issued or agreed to issue a total of 6 million million common shares for certain debt settlement agreements