版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Esterline Technologies receives STC approval from EASA

July 11 Esterline Technologies Corp :

* Received STC approval from EASA for electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) upgrade on ATR 42/72 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐