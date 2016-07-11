版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Dale Chappell reports 33.2 pct stake in Kalobios Pharmaceuticals

July 11 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Dale Chappell reports 33.2 percent stake in Kalobios Pharmaceuticals inc as of June 30 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐