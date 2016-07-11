BRIEF-Neptune Technologies & Bioressources qtrly revenues $11.3 mln

July 11 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc
* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc qtrly revenues
reached $11.3 million, up 270% versus last year
* Revised revenue guidance for fiscal 2017 to over $43
million, continue to expect double-digit adjusted ebitda margin
for 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Consolidated cash, short term investments were $14.6
million as at may 31, 2016, with $9.6 million for co's unit
acasti
* If acasti doesn't raise funds, exists material uncertainty
that casts doubt about acasti's ability to continue as going
concern
