BRIEF-Neptune Technologies & Bioressources qtrly revenues $11.3 mln

July 11 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc :

* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc qtrly revenues reached $11.3 million, up 270% versus last year

* Revised revenue guidance for fiscal 2017 to over $43 million, continue to expect double-digit adjusted ebitda margin for 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Consolidated cash, short term investments were $14.6 million as at may 31, 2016, with $9.6 million for co's unit acasti

* If acasti doesn't raise funds, exists material uncertainty that casts doubt about acasti's ability to continue as going concern