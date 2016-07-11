BRIEF-Salesforce.com says Co and unit entered into a credit agreement on July 7- SEC filing

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Co and unit entered into a credit agreement on July 7, 2016
* Term loan credit agreement provides for a $500 million term loan facility that matures on July 11, 2019 - sec filing
* Term loan provides for uncommitted incremental facility in an aggregate amount not to exceed $250 million
* Term loan credit agreement provides for $500 million term loan facility matures on July 11, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei