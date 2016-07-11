版本:
BRIEF-Salesforce.com says Co and unit entered into a credit agreement on July 7- SEC filing

July 11 Salesforce.Com Inc

* Co and unit entered into a credit agreement on July 7, 2016

* Term loan credit agreement provides for a $500 million term loan facility that matures on July 11, 2019 - sec filing

* Term loan provides for uncommitted incremental facility in an aggregate amount not to exceed $250 million

* Term loan provides for uncommitted incremental facility in an aggregate amount not to exceed $250 million

