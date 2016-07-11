BRIEF-United Continental says expects Q2 passenger unit revenue to decline 6.50-6.75 pct

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 United Continental Holdings Inc
* Now expects q2 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 6.50 to 6.75 percent compared to q2 of 2015
* United reports june 2016 operational performance
* June consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 0.5 percent versus june 2015
* June 2016 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 1.4 percent
* June consolidated load factor 87.1%
* Sees q2 estimated average price per gallon of fuel, including all cash-settled hedges of $1.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei