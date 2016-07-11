版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq says June U.S. equity options volume of 81 mln contracts versus 71 mln contracts

July 11 Nasdaq Inc

* June u.s. Equity options volume of 81 million contracts versus 71 million contracts

* June european options and futures volume of 12.8 million contracts versus 7.5 million contracts

* u.s. Matched equity volume for june 29.5 million shares versus. 26.2 million shares last year

* June european equity volume of $73 billion versus $69 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐