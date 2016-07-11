版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Xerox is said in talks to merge copy business with RR Donnelly- CNBC citing a report

July 11 (Reuters) -

* Xerox is said in talks to merge copy business with RR Donnelly - CNBC citing a report

Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐