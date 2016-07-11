BRIEF-InfraREIT comments on Hunt's transaction; ownership level unchanged

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
July 11 Infrareit Inc :
* Infrareit inc says comments on hunt's transaction; ownership level unchanged
* Exchange between Hunt and Marubeni had no effect on hunt's fully-diluted ownership of Infrareit
* Deal had no effect on hunt's obligations under lock-up agreement between hunt and co which was executed in connection with infrareit's 2015 IPO
* Hunt exchanged shares of infrareit common stock for equal number of partnership units in operating partnership held by unit of Marubeni Corp
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei