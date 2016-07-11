版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health submits studies reaffirming safety of Mecadox

July 11 Phibro Animal Health Corp :

* Phibro animal health corporation submits studies reaffirming safety of Mecadox

* During studies no carcinogenic Carbadox-derived residues were detected in meat from animals treated, as directed, with Carbadox Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

