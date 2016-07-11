版本:
BRIEF- Venezuela takes over Kimberly-Clark facilities after it stopped production, official says - AFP

July 11 (Reuters) -

* Venezuela takes over Kimberly-clark Corp facilities after it stopped production, official says - AFP

