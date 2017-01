July 11 Kane Biotech Inc :

* Kane biotech announces end of joint development agreement and appointment of vice-president sales

* Kane biotech will be paid $50,000 which will be included in corporation's Q2 financial statements

* Global Animal Health Co with which it had joint development agreement made business decision to decline option to commercialize companion pet oral care technology