公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Niger delta avenger says blew up Exxon Mobil Qua Iboe 48 crude oil export pipeline

July 11 Exxon Mobil Corp :

* Niger delta avenger says blew up exxonmobile qua iboe 48" crude oil export pipeline Source text (bit.ly/29A8ybD) Further company coverage:

