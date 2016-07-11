版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-New flyer Industries wins contract for up to 75 Xcelsior heavy-duty transit buses

July 11 New Flyer Industries Inc :

* Says the comet has awarded New Flyer a contract for up to 75 Xcelsior heavy-duty transit buses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

