BRIEF-Banro announces Q2 gold production results

July 11 Banro Corp :

* Twangiza and Namoya produced a combined 49,673 ounces of gold during Q2 of 2016

* Banro achieves record gold production results in Q2 as Namoya ramps up to full production levels

* Banro Corp - second half of 2016 expected to deliver bulk of annual production for Twangiza and Namoya mines