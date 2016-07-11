版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Banro announces Q2 gold production results

July 11 Banro Corp :

* Twangiza and Namoya produced a combined 49,673 ounces of gold during Q2 of 2016

* Banro achieves record gold production results in Q2 as Namoya ramps up to full production levels

* Banro Corp - second half of 2016 expected to deliver bulk of annual production for Twangiza and Namoya mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

