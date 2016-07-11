版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Colorado's $600 mln General Fund TRANs, Ser. 2016A

July 11 Moody's:

* Moody's assigns MIG 1 to Colorado's $600 mln General Fund TRANs, ser. 2016A

* Outlook for colorado's AA1 issuer rating and other long-term ratings is stable

* Economy continues to show positive trends and debt levels are expected to remain moderate Source text for Eikon:

