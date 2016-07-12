BRIEF-Barnes Group says to buy Adval Tech's molds business

July 12 Barnes Group Inc
* Barnes group Inc To acquire the molds business of Adval
Tech Holding Ag
* Says Barnes Group has agreed to purchase Foboha
mold-making business for CHF 133 million (approximately $136
million)
* Says expected to finance transaction with cash on hand and
borrowings under company's revolving credit facility
* Following deal closing, Foboha to operate as business
within molding solutions strategic business unit of co's
industrial segment
