BRIEF-Adval Tech Holding sells molds segment

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 12 Adval Tech Holding AG :
* Sells its molds segment and advances its focusing strategy in components segment
* Price of acquisition is 133 million Swiss francs ($135.33 million) on a debt and cash free basis
* Will use proceeds primarily to reduce debt
* Sale is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9828 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.