版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Perrot Duval Holding FY 2015/16 profit after taxes up at CHF 1.0 mln

July 12 Perrot Duval Holding SA :

* Profit after taxes of 1.0 million Swiss francs ($1.02 million)for its 2015/16 financial year (ending on April 30, 2016), ten times higher than the previous year (0.1 million Swiss francs) Source text - bit.ly/29xjrZP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9828 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

