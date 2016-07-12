版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 17:53 BJT

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek heroux-devtek delivers its first 777 landing gear set to Boeing

July 12 Heroux-devtek Inc

* Heroux-Devtek delivers its first 777 landing gear set to boeing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

