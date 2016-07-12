版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 17:19 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch assigns final 'A' ratings to Bank of China's green bonds

July 12 (Reuters) -

* Fitch assigns final 'A' ratings to Bank Of China's green bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

