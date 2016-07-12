版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 17:36 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing, Kunming Airlines announce MoU for 10 737 max 7 airplanes

July 12 Boeing Co

* Boeing, Kunming Airlines announce memorandum of understanding for 10 737 Max 7 airplanes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

