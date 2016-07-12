版本:
2016年 7月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-Raytheon says U.S. Navy awarded co $291 mln for AIM-9x

July 12 Raytheon Co

* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $291 million for AIM-9x Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

