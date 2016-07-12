BRIEF-Wincor Nixdorf to deliver hardware, software and services to SOCAR service stations in Switzerland

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 12 Wincor Nixdorf AG :
* Wincor Nixdorf to deliver hardware, software and services to SOCAR service stations in Switzerland
* Will be installing 200 Beetle/M III point-of-sale systems, namos software and 149 fusion 6000 forecourt controllers at SOCAR's service stations Source text - bit.ly/29t2xjK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.