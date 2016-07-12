版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-Ku6 Media Co announces completion of merger

July 12 Ku6 Media Co Ltd

* Ku6 Media Co Ltd. announces completion of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

