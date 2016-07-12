BRIEF-Jaguar Mining reports Q2 gold production of 24,222 ounces

July 12 Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar reports strong second quarter production of 24,222 ounces of gold

* Says consolidated gold production for Q2 2016 increased 17 pct to 24,222 ounces year-over-year

* Says on track to achieve 2016 full year guidance of 90,000 to 95,000 ounces of gold production

* Says remains committed to completing its 2016 capital investment program