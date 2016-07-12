版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-Klondex reiterates 2016 production guidance

July 12 Klondex Mines Ltd

* Klondex reports record quarterly production of 41,436 GEOs

* Says reiterates its 2016 production guidance of 145,000 to 150,000 GEOs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐