BRIEF-Helios and Matheson's Zone Acquisition Inc and Zone Technologies plan merger

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc
* Cos unit, Zone Acquisition Inc. and Zone Technologies Inc., a privately held Nevada Corporation entered into plan of merger
* Pursuant to agreemnet, unit will merge with Zone, with Zone surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of HMNY
* HMNY and Zone currently anticipate that merger consideration will represent approximately 33 percent of issued and outstanding HMNY common shares
* HMNY and Zone currently anticipate an equity financing of at least $5 million and up to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.