版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 18:23 BJT

BRIEF-Sernova and JDRF to fund joint research to advance human clinical trials for treatment of hypoglycemic unawareness patients

July 12 Sernova Corp

* Sernova and JDRF announce funding of joint research collaboration to advance human clinical trials for treatment of hypoglycemic unawareness patients with severe type 1 diabetes.

* Says JDRF will provide Sernova up to $2.45 million USD to support a clinical trial at a major transplantation center in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐