BRIEF-Golden Star Resources updates on total FY output

July 12 Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Golden star announces commencement of stoping from Wassa Underground

* Commercial production has commenced at its Wassa Underground mine in Ghana

* Says Golden Star's total production in 2016 is expected to be between 180,000-205,000 ounces of gold

* Says Wassa Underground is expected to achieve commercial production in early 2017