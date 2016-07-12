BRIEF-Golden Star Resources updates on total FY output

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Golden Star Resources Ltd
* Golden star announces commencement of stoping from Wassa Underground
* Commercial production has commenced at its Wassa Underground mine in Ghana
* Says Golden Star's total production in 2016 is expected to be between 180,000-205,000 ounces of gold
* Says Wassa Underground is expected to achieve commercial production in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.