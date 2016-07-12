版本:
2016年 7月 12日

BRIEF-Boeing announces commitment for 30 737 airplanes from unidentified chinese customer

July 12 Boeing Co

* Boeing announces commitment for 30 737 airplanes from unidentified Chinese customer

* Commitment includes a mix of 737 max and next-generation 737 airplanes, valued at more than $3 billion at current list prices.

* Boeing announces commitment for 30 737 airplanes from unidentified Chinese customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

