BRIEF-Sernova and JDRF announce funding of joint research collaboration

July 12 Sernova Corp

* Sernova and JDRF announce funding of joint research collaboration to advance human clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemic unawareness patients with severe type 1 diabetes

* Sernova Corp says JDRF will provide Sernova up to $2.45 million usd to support a clinical trial at a major transplantation center in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

