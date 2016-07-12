BRIEF-Sernova and JDRF announce funding of joint research collaboration

July 12 Sernova Corp

* Sernova and JDRF announce funding of joint research collaboration to advance human clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemic unawareness patients with severe type 1 diabetes

* Sernova Corp says JDRF will provide Sernova up to $2.45 million usd to support a clinical trial at a major transplantation center in United States