BRIEF-Sernova and JDRF announce funding of joint research collaboration

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Sernova Corp
* Sernova and JDRF announce funding of joint research collaboration to advance human clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemic unawareness patients with severe type 1 diabetes
* Sernova Corp says JDRF will provide Sernova up to $2.45 million usd to support a clinical trial at a major transplantation center in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.